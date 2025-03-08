I have lived my life well after marriage, says Madhuri Dixit

Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) As part of IIFA's Silver Jubilee celebrations, a special event was held on the eve of International Women's Day in Jaipur.

Titled 'The Journey of Women in Cinema', the event featured a thought-provoking conversation with Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga.

The discussion was hosted by IIFA Vice-President Noreen Khan.

During the conversation, Madhuri Dixit shared her thoughts on her personal and professional journey.

She said, "I have lived my life well after marriage. My partner is very supportive, and living with family is like a dream. I have also had the opportunity to play some incredible roles in my career."

Speaking about her choices in films, she reflected on 'Mrityudand', an art film that remains a landmark in her career.

"When I chose to do 'Mrityudand', people discouraged me, saying it wasn't the right move for my career. But I went ahead with it, and the film turned out to be a significant milestone."

On the growing influence of social media, she added, "Today, actors are not just movie stars but also Twitter stars, Instagram stars, and social media influencers. I enjoy creating reels and engaging with my audience in new ways."

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga shared her inspiring journey, recalling her early struggles.

We used to live in a rented house, but I always dreamed of moving to Bombay to make films. I aspired to become a producer, and over time, I gradually learned the entire filmmaking process. That journey brought me to where I am today."

She also spoke about her early work in film distribution, managing acclaimed projects such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur' at the age of 27 and 'Lunchbox' at 29.

Madhuri Dixit, reflecting on her 39-year career, shared insights on how women's roles in films have evolved over time.

She highlighted that female characters are no longer just supporting figures but are now central to compelling narratives.

Guneet Monga, on the other hand, spoke about her struggles in the film industry, her journey to winning an Oscar, and the importance of women's leadership.

She emphasised that women's participation in Indian cinema is growing, bringing hope for a more inclusive future.

The discussion focused on the changing role of women, their challenges, and their increasing influence in the film industry.

Both speakers shared personal stories that served as inspiration for the new generation of filmmakers and artists.

IIFA Vice-President Noreen Khan said, "As IIFA completes 25 years, we remain committed to recognising and celebrating women's contributions to cinema and beyond. 'The Journey of Women in Cinema' is not just a discussion but a movement. By sharing stories of courage, creativity, and leadership, we not only honour successful women but also inspire future generations. IIFA will continue to work towards positive change through platforms, events, and collaborations that amplify every voice and empower the collective belief that 'I can bring change'."

