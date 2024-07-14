'I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery': Musk

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed his full support for Donald Trump after an assassination attempt on the former US President during an election rally.

In a post on his X social media platform, the tech billionaire said: "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

Criticising the US Secret Service, Musk said the head of the Secret Service (SS) Kimberly Cheatle and the "leader of this security detail should resign".

"Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign," he posted.

After the shooter was shot dead, Trump gathered himself and said "Wait, wait, wait", before he started pumping his fist.

Trump continued to pump his fist towards the crowd, saying "Fight."

Musk also said that the last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.

Roosevelt served as the 26th president of the United States from 1901 to 1909.

On October 14, 1912, former US President Theodore Roosevelt survived an assassination attempt while campaigning for the presidency in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The bullet lodged in Roosevelt's chest and he declined suggestions to go to the hospital immediately. Instead, he delivered his scheduled speech.

Roosevelt carried the bullet with him for the rest of his life. He lived another seven years, dying in 1919 at age 60.

