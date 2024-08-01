Hyundai Motor India logs over 3 pc sales drop in July, Kia India logs 2.5 pc growth

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Thursday reported 3.21 per cent drop in total vehicle sales for July at 64,563 units, against 66,701 vehicles in the same month last year.

The automaker sold 49,013 units in the domestic market, a 3.33 per cent decrease from 50,701 vehicles sold in July last year.

In terms of exports, it stood at 15,550 units, 2.81 per cent down from 16,000 vehicles.

In the first half of this year (January-June period), the company sold 4,50,335 units, achieving a growth of 4.3 per cent (year-on-year).

SUVs accounted for 66.6 per cent of the domestic sales, with the new Hyundai CRETA achieving sales of 1 lakh units, since its launch in January.

“The new Hyundai CRETA achieved key milestones of 1 lakh unit sales till July, while also achieving highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 17,350 units in July 2024,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL.

Meanwhile, Kia India continued its growth momentum with 20,507 domestic sales in July.

The automaker registered 2.5 per cent YoY growth compared to 20,002 units sold in July last year.

The newly-launched Sonet claimed the highest contribution to Kia India's July sales with 9,459 units, followed by Carens and Seltos with 5,679 and 5347 units, respectively.

As per Vahan data, Kia India recorded a growth of 26 per cent against the industry average of 9 per cent in the month.

“We have registered a healthy YoY sales growth in July, a good headstart for the Q3 and H2 of the year. We are determined to maintain this momentum throughout the year, which should give us all confidence in our future success,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, SVP and National Head of Sales and Marketing.

Kia India has completed over 1.2 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 9.8 lakh domestic sales and over 2.5 lakh exports.

