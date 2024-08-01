Paris Olympics: 'You shown what chasing dreams is all about', Abhinav Bindra lauds Swapnil Kusale

Chateauroux, Aug 1 (IANS) Beijing Olympics gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra said he is "absolutely thrilled" after Swapnil Kusale's epic bronze medal win in the 50m Rifle 3 Position event at the Paris Olympics, here on Thursday.

This is India’s first-ever Olympic shooting medal in the 50m 3P event and the third medal in rifle shooting after Bindra’s gold in men’s 10m air rifle at Beijing 2008 and Gagan Narang's bronze in the same event at London 2012.

"Absolutely thrilled for Swapnil’s epic bronze medal win in shooting at the Paris Olympics! Your hard work, grit, and passion have truly paid off. Competing at the highest level and coming away with a medal in shooting is a testament to your dedication and talent," Bindra posted on X.

"You've made India so proud and shown everyone what chasing dreams is all about. The Paris 2024 Olympics has been an incredible event, and your achievement adds to its unforgettable moments. Here’s to many more victories and an amazing future ahead. Keep shining!" he added.

Kusale becomes the third Indian shooter to win a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, following Manu Bhaker (women’s 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team) and Sarabjot Singh (10m air pistol mixed team).

India has now won three medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics so far and all of them have come in shooting. All three Indian medals in Paris have been bronze, resulting in the country's best shooting result at the Olympics.

Before Kusale, Manu Bhaker won a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol individual event before teaming up with Sarabjot Singh for another medal of the same colour in the 10m air pistol mixed team.

