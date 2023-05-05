Hyundai leapfrogs in customer safety by standardising 3-point seatbelt, safety reminder for all seats across lineup

Gurugram, May 5 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), Indias first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, announced the standardisation of 3-point seatbelt and seat belt reminder for all seats across its entire model lineup.

Commenting on the same, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said: "Customer safety is our utmost priority and we have been the forerunners in standardisation of safety features. At Hyundai, we are committed to consistently elevate the safety standards of our product line-up and thus, in-sync with Indian government's direction, we have upgraded our full range model line-up with 3-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminder for all seats as standard offering.

"We firmly believe that Safety feature standardisation will offer superior protection for our customers."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.