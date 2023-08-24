WWE Superstar Spectacle Hyderabad 2023: Check Out Ticket Prices

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 is a professional wrestling event produced by WWE. It will be held on September 8, 2023, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. This marks WWE's return to India after a six-year hiatus.

The event will feature a star-studded lineup of WWE Superstars, including:

Seth Rollins

Rhea Ripley

Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn

Becky Lynch

Kevin Owens

Jinder Mahal

Veer Mahan

Natalya

Matt Riddle

Ludwig Kaiser

The full card for the event has not yet been announced, but it is expected to feature a number of high-profile matches.



Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in 🇮🇳!

The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!! @WWE @WWEIndia https://t.co/ZtvpIBlgAm — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 21, 2023

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on Book My Show. The prices start at INR 500 and go up to INR 15000.

The event will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony LIV.

The ticket prices for the WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad have been released. They are as follows:

INR 500 (Stall)

INR 800 (Tribunal)

INR 1500 (Upper Tier)

INR 5000 (Lower Tier)

INR 7500 (Crowd Stand)

INR 12000 (VIP)

INR 15000 (VVIP)

The event will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on September 8, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase on Book My Show.

As of August 24, 2023, the tickets for INR 500 and INR 800 have been sold out. Only the tickets for the higher price categories are still available.

