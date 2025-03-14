University of Hyderabad Students Rally Against 400-Acre Land Auction – What’s Happening?

Hyderabad: The Telangana government's decision to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli village, Ranga Reddy district, has sparked widespread opposition from environmentalists, residents, and students. The land, a crucial green space home to diverse wildlife, is being auctioned by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), drawing criticism for its potential environmental impact.

A petition on Change.org, titled ‘Halt TGIIC’s Auction of 400+ Acres of Vital Forest Land in Kancha Gachibowli’, has gained rapid traction, garnering over 18,000 signatures within just 24 hours. Activists argue that the land serves as Hyderabad’s natural carbon sink, helping combat climate change and reducing urban heat effects.

A Fight to Save City Forest

Wildlife enthusiasts and locals, united under the ‘Save City Forest’ campaign, have strongly condemned the proposed auction. They emphasize that the green cover is a crucial climate regulator for Hyderabad, functioning as the city’s ‘green lung’ and preventing excessive urban heating.

“This land originally belonged to the University of Hyderabad (UoH). It has a thriving ecosystem with 237 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, and protected species like the star tortoise. However, the TGIIC’s circular for auction makes no mention of this forest or its biodiversity,” said Shivani U of Save City Forest.

According to her, developing this land would disrupt critical wildlife corridors, threatening the movement of several protected species.

Land Ownership Controversy

The University of Hyderabad, established in 1974, was allocated 2,300 acres under Survey No. 25 by the Andhra Pradesh government for academic and research purposes. However, land disputes have persisted over the years. In 2003, the university and the then-state government agreed to transfer 534 acres to a private sports development firm. When no progress was made, the government reclaimed the land in 2007. After a prolonged legal battle, a high court ruling in 2025 awarded the land to the Telangana government. The current auction plan covers a portion of this reclaimed land.

UoH students have now joined the fight, calling the land an integral part of their campus. “Governments have taken away university land for various projects like the IIIT campus, Gachibowli Stadium, HCU bus depot, and even a shooting range. Now, they are trying to take away another 400 acres meant for students and researchers. A mass movement is building up against this,” said Nihad Sulaiman, General Secretary of the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU). He added that students are also exploring legal options to challenge the auction.

Environmental Concerns

Climate activists warn that Hyderabad is already grappling with deforestation, pollution, and urban heat. Ruchith Asha Kamal from Climate Front Hyderabad stressed the need to protect the area as an ecologically sensitive zone.

“This land is a rich biodiversity hotspot, at least three to four times bigger than KBR National Park in the city. Auctioning it off will accelerate deforestation and threaten wildlife,” he said.

University’s Stand on the Issue

A senior university official, speaking anonymously, clarified that UoH has no direct claim over the disputed land. “The land belongs to the state government, as per a 2024 high court division bench ruling. The case was between IMG Bharatha and the Telangana government; the university was never a party to the dispute. While the land is adjacent to our east campus, there has been no official demarcation yet.”

Despite the university distancing itself from the matter, the growing public outcry suggests that the battle to save Kancha Gachibowli’s forest is far from over. As student protests and legal challenges gain momentum, all eyes are on the Telangana government’s next move.