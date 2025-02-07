Numaish Exhibition in Hyderabad to Conclude on February 17, No More Extensions

The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society has confirmed that the much-awaited Numaish in Hyderabad will not be extended beyond February 17, despite rumors circulating about a possible extension. Originally scheduled to end on February 15, the event had its deadline extended to February 17, but now, with only a few days left, the exhibition will conclude on the announced date.

B Surender Reddy, the secretary of the exhibition society, has clarified that no further extensions will be granted. He emphasized that the decision is final and there will be no changes to the closing date. Numaish, one of the largest exhibitions in the region, attracts around 50,000 visitors daily. The event hosts over 2200 stalls, showcasing products from various industries. This year, the exhibition society received about 2500 applications for stalls, reflecting the growing popularity of the event.

To ensure the safety and security of the attendees, the exhibition society has put in place strict measures, including CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols. In addition to its regular exhibits, Numaish has introduced an innovation hub for startups, developed in collaboration with T-Hub and the state IT ministry. The initiative aims to provide startups with a platform to showcase and promote their products and services to the public. As the deadline approaches, the Numaish continues to be a major attraction for both locals and tourists.