Miss World 2025: Grand Opening Ceremony Today, May 10 at Gachibowli Stadium

The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant is set to kick off this evening with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The event will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Telangana and India through a blend of classical, folk, and tribal performances. This is the second consecutive year that the Miss World competition is being hosted in India, following the 2024 finale held in Mumbai.

A total of 109 contestants from around the world have already arrived in Hyderabad since May 3, and preparations have been ongoing for the past several weeks. The competitions will run from May 10 to May 31, with the grand finale scheduled for May 31 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre. The top 3 or 4 finalists are expected to participate in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2, though it is yet to be confirmed whether they will attend the parade ground event or the Governor’s evening reception at Raj Bhavan.

Despite rising geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing conflict with Pakistan, all contestants have arrived and are participating with enthusiasm. Their warm welcome included traditional aarti, tilak, and classical dance performances like Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Perini, and Kathak, along with drums and festive instruments played around the clock. Foreign guests and organizers have been impressed by the hospitality.

The event will begin with the national anthem, performed live by a 50-member choir of students trained by renowned singer Komanduri Ramachari. This will be followed by a 10-minute Perini Natya performance directed by Perini Sandeep, with music by Phani Narayana. Around 250 female dancers will present this traditional dance in formations representing the Miss World logo, butterfly, and star shapes.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and several other important dignitaries are expected to attend the opening ceremony. The competitions and events are being held at venues like Shilpakala Vedika, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, and Hitex. On May 13, contestants will also participate in a heritage walk around Charminar and Laad Bazaar to experience the city’s cultural legacy.

The cultural segment of the evening will feature performances by folk and tribal artists from across Telangana. The Ramakrishna group from Bhadrachalam will perform a unique horn instrument act. The Katie Sridhar group will present Gussadi, a traditional art form of the Gond tribe of Adilabad. The Dappu drum performance by Ande Bhaskar's group, winners of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Youth Award, and the Banjara women's dance by the Swapna group, will showcase tribal traditions. Another highlight is the Oggudolu dance by Chaudharapalli Ravi Kumar’s group, also an award-winning troupe, symbolizing rural Telangana life.

These performances will be interwoven with the continent-wise introduction of contestants, making for an immersive celebration of global beauty and local culture. The event will conclude with a medley of all the featured art forms, setting the tone for an exciting and culturally rich Miss World 2025 season.