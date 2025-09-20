IT Companies Leaving Bengaluru? 5 Reasons Why Hyderabad Stands Atop

Bengaluru’s tech industries are raising the alarm about falling infrastructure standards, especially in the Peenya Industrial Area. The Peenya Industrial Association has formally written to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighting cracked roads, deep potholes, and delays in moving goods and raw materials. They warn these issues are hurting productivity, damaging machinery during transit, and eroding confidence among customers and stakeholders. With mounting complaints and no immediate fixes visible, some IT and industrial players are reportedly considering relocating.

Against this backdrop, Hyderabad is emerging as a seriously strong contender for companies looking for relief, reliability and better infrastructure. Here are five reasons why Hyderabad is increasingly seen as a preferred destination.

Better and More Reliable Infrastructure

Unlike Bengaluru, Hyderabad has invested heavily in planning and maintaining its tech corridors and industrial zones. Roads are better kept, utility services more consistent, and new infrastructure is being rolled out in growth areas like HiTech City, Gachibowli and the Financial District. These areas offer well developed campuses, cleaner traffic flows, and less wear and tear on logistics.

Competitive Operating Costs

Real estate, labor, and utility costs in Hyderabad tend to be lower than in Bengaluru. Office leases in Hyderabad’s IT zones are cheaper yet modern, and companies often get more space and amenities for their money.

Strong Government Support and Ease of Doing Business

Telangana has cultivated a reputation for faster approvals, incentives for tech investments, and robust support for infrastructure development. Initiatives and policies aimed at helping Global Capability Centres, tech parks, and startups have made it easier to set up operations without red tape.

Talent Pool and Tech Ecosystem

Hyderabad is home to many leading global firms, a thriving startup ecosystem and institutes producing skilled graduates. The presence of research centres, incubation labs, and prototyping hubs adds to this ecosystem. Companies feel confident of hiring locally without having to deal with severe housing shortages or commuting woes that plague Bengaluru.

Quality of Life and Urban Planning

While no city is without problems, Hyderabad appears to be handling urban growth more steadily. Residential and commercial zones are better structured, transport links are improving, and newer areas are being developed with more foresight. For employees, that means shorter commuting times, better amenities and less daily stress.

With industries in Peenya sounding urgent warnings and Bengaluru battling deteriorating roads and infrastructure issues, Hyderabad stands out as a strong alternative for tech firms. For those looking for stability, value and growth, moving or expanding in Hyderabad increasingly looks like a smart strategic choice.