Hyderabad's Dying Lakes - Rapid Urbanisation Causing This

Hyderabad, once known as the "City of Lakes," is facing a severe governance crisis. The city's lakes, which were once a source of pride, are now being sacrificed for private gains. Recent data from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) reveals that between 1979 and 2023, Hyderabad's lake area has declined by 61%, shrinking from 40.35 square kilometers to just 16 square kilometers.

The Ecological Crisis

Historically, Hyderabad's lakes have served crucial public functions, including regulating floods, recharging groundwater, moderating the microclimate, and enriching cultural and ecological landscapes. However, the real estate boom of the 1990s and 2000s marked a shift towards privatization. More than 3,000 water bodies have been encroached upon, transforming shared environmental assets into commodities for commercial and residential development.

The Economic Cost

The degradation of Hyderabad's lakes is not only an environmental issue but also a significant economic concern. The loss of these natural assets deprives residents of essential ecosystem services and forces them to rely on costly alternatives, such as bottled water and air conditioning. According to global ecosystem service valuation estimates, wetlands and lakes provide services worth $12,500 per hectare per year. Based on this, the estimated annual loss due to lake degradation in Hyderabad is approximately $30.44 million (₹2,494 crores).

Climate Change: A Compounding Crisis

Rapid urbanization, coupled with climate change, presents a severe challenge for Hyderabad. Climate variability is expected to increase the frequency and intensity of rainfall, making lakes crucial for flood management. Yet, many of these lakes have lost their capacity to regulate water due to encroachment and silting.

Reclaiming Lakes as Public Goods

Addressing this crisis requires a fundamental shift in urban governance. Strict enforcement of existing regulations, large-scale restoration initiatives, and community-led conservation efforts are necessary to revive the lakes. An integrated urban water management framework, treating lakes, wetlands, and stormwater drains as interconnected systems, should be central to Hyderabad's urban planning policy.