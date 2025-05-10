Hyderabad Weekend Events on May 10 and 11

Looking for something fun or unique to do this weekend in Hyderabad? From grand parades to live music, pottery painting, and even tomato fights — there's something for everyone on May 10 and 11. Here's a list of exciting events happening across the city:

Miss World Opening Ceremony

Kick off your weekend with a grand celebration as the Miss World Opening Ceremony takes center stage. Enjoy a colorful show featuring traditional Telangana folk and tribal dance performances in a festive, parade-style format.

When: Saturday, May 10, 6 PM

Where: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

Entry: Check official site for details

Soirée of Shadows ft. Hunter/Game

Experience a deep and dreamy techno night with the Italian duo Hunter/Game. Their mix of ambient and hypnotic beats makes this a must-attend for electronic music lovers.

When: Saturday, May 10, 8 PM

Where: Xora, Alcazar Mall, Rd No 36, Jubilee Hills

Entry: ₹999 onwards

Indo Fusion ft. Aatish Live

Enjoy an energetic live music performance blending Indian classical, Bollywood, and jazz. Aatish brings soulful melodies and upbeat tunes in one unforgettable show.

When: Saturday, May 10, 8 PM to Sunday, May 11, 1 AM

Where: Artistry Hyderabad

Entry: Check at venue

Toma Terra Festival

Inspired by Spain’s Tomatina, this tomato-throwing event comes with Indian flair. Dance, eat, and join the tomato battle, followed by a relaxing sundowner with live music.

When: Sunday, May 11, from 9 AM

Where: Experium Eco Park, near Pragathi Resorts, Chilkoor

Entry: ₹499 onwards

Bougainvillea by Echoes of Drama

Watch a touching theatre performance with three short stories about love, loss, and self-discovery.

When: Sunday, May 11, 6:30 PM

Where: Yogibear Collectives, Kamala Tower, Patigadda, Begumpet

Tickets: ₹250

Community Party by Tree Huggers Club

A chill gathering with karaoke, games, and drinks. Just come as you are and pay what you want!

When: Sunday, May 11

Where: EXT, The Moonshine Project, Rd No 82, Jubilee Hills

Entry: Pay what you want

Pottery Painting Meetup

Unwind with a peaceful pottery painting session. You’ll get to decorate your own ceramic piece with help from local artists. Perfect for beginners and anyone looking for a creative break.

When: Sunday, May 11 at 4 PM

Where: Amoroso, Plot No 75, Rd No 52, Nandi Hills, Jubilee Hills

Entry: ₹599

No matter what your vibe is this weekend—artsy, energetic, or just laid-back—Hyderabad has something for everyone. Pick your plan, call your friends, and make it a weekend to remember!