Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Temperatures to Rise Starting February 11, 2025, Says IMD

Hyderabad is set to experience dry weather from tomorrow (February 11), with temperatures expected to rise by 2-3°C over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This temperature increase marks the beginning of a hot summer, with the city and Telangana bracing for higher-than-usual temperatures in the coming months.

Heatwave Conditions Like 2017

March and April are expected to witness severe heat, reminiscent of the summer of 2017. During that year, certain locations in Telangana recorded maximum temperatures reaching 47°C, with 23 heatwave days and over 108 heatstroke-related deaths, as reported by the IMD.

IMD meteorologist K. S. Srikar has raised concerns about the recurrence of such extreme conditions, saying, "Persistent high-pressure systems are preventing cloud formation, trapping heat near the surface. With above-normal temperatures already expected, we could see extended heatwaves similar to 2017."

The Link Between Heat and Monsoon

The IMD has also pointed out the connection between high temperatures and the upcoming monsoon season. The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phenomenon is known to influence global weather. This year, the ENSO phase is expected to be neutral, which usually results in normal monsoon rainfall across India.

K. S. Sridhar,IMD official, explained, "While a neutral ENSO phase generally favors normal rainfall, we must also consider other factors like the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) to understand the monsoon outlook fully."

Weather Forecast for Hyderabad

Next 24 Hours: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 33°C (max) and 20°C (min).

Next 48 Hours: Temperatures rising to 34°C (max) and 21°C (min).

Precautionary Measures

As temperatures rise, residents are urged to stay hydrated, wear light, breathable clothing, and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses like heat strokes and dehydration.