Hyderabad: TSRTC Bus Catches Fire in Mehdipatnam, All Passengers Safe

In a shocking incident that took place in Hyderabad's Mehdipatnam, a TSRTC bus went up in flames in no time. The timely awareness of the bus driver ensured no damage or loss of lives of the 40 passengers who were traveling in the same.

Short circuit is currently being suspected as the main reason behind the public service bus going up in flames. The fire department promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

All passengers were quickly rushed out of the bus to safety, and it comes off as a deeply disturbing incident to those who rely heavily on public transport for their day-to-day activities. You can watch the clip below:

The front portion of the bus sustained full damage, as you can see. It's a huge escape for all members involved, and more safety measures and proper checkups of buses should take place to ensure that no such devastating incident takes place in the future.