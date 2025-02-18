Hyderabad Sweeps Past Delhi in Shocking Urban Density Stat

According to the Telangana Statistical Abstract (ATLAS)-2024, Hyderabad has a population density of 18,161 people per square kilometer. This statistic is a shocker as Hyderabad has defeated Delhi with this number. On average, 11,313 people live per square kilometer in the nation’s capital.

Despite a significant increase in population density, Hyderabad still falls behind Mumbai as the latter leads the charts with 28,508 people per square km.

If we delve deeper, 12 districts in Telangana have a population density of 312 per sq.km. This number shows the increase in technology and urbanization in Hyderabad over the past decade. However, it also puts pressure on the city's infrastructure, public services, and housing as they have to make room for people flocking to the city.

With a booming tech sector, Hyderabad is one of the prime destinations in the country for people to make the city their ideal place to live and work. The historical city boasts of cultural diversity and this attracts professionals across several domains.

Another interesting point to note here is that while Hyderabad’s population density is increasing, the entire state of Telangana is changing. According to stats, Telangana is expected to have a decrease in its share of the national population by 0.23%. This means that by 2031, the state will experience a diminished population dividend with a decline in the younger population and a massive increase in the percentage of residents who are above the age of 40.

According to ATLAS-2024, Telangana’s state population stands at 3.5 crores, covering a total area of 1,12,077 square km. If we go by this, the state’s population density is a meager 312 people per sq.km. This shows that only Hyderabad is densely packed and the other areas in the state are not.

