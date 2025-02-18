WPL 2025: Kamalini, Parunika debut as MI elect to bowl against GG

Vadodara, Feb 18 (IANS) Former champions Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Giants in the fifth match of the third season of Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Kotambi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians have handed a debut to youngsters, G. Kamalini and Parunika Sisodia. Both of them were part of India's victorious U-19 World Cup-winning side recently, with Sisodia also bagging the Player of the Match award in their comprehensive semifinal win against England. Kamalini, meanwhile, scored an unbeaten fifty in that game too.

Historically, Mumbai Indians have dominated against Gujarat Giants, winning all four previous encounters, including a thrilling last-ball heist in 2024. However, GG have shown early promise in this edition and will be eager to turn the tide, when they face the 2023 champions on Tuesday.

Unlike their sluggish start in 2024, where they had to wait five matches for a win, Gujarat Giants registered their first victory in just their second game this time, comfortably defeating UP Warriorz.

GG captain Ashleigh Gardner said, "We were also gonna bowl. We know it is hard to defend here. In the first game, we put up 200 and that is a very defendable total and if we can put up a similar score tonight, there is no reason why we can't defend. We are playing with the same eleven."

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We gonna bowl first. The first six overs are very important bowling first and we want to utilise that advantage. We played very good cricket and we were in the game till the last ball and today we are playing two debutants. Parunika is playing in place of Saika Ishaque. Kamilini also playing. They are very motivated and looking forward to playing with them."

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Giants Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

