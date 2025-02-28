Hyderabad: Singapore-style Smart Parking with Real Time Tracking

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a new smart parking system aimed at solving traffic congestion and parking chaos in high-traffic areas. Inspired by Singapore's advanced model, the initiative offers a barrier-free, tech-driven solution for parking in busy zones like Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills.

Key Features of the Smart Parking System

The smart parking system eliminates traditional entry barriers and physical tickets, making parking more convenient and efficient. Here are the main features of the system:

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR): AI-powered cameras will scan vehicles for seamless entry and exit without the need for physical intervention.

Real-Time Updates via Mobile App: Drivers can check available parking spaces, book slots, and make payments through a mobile app.

Cashless Transactions: Payments are made through QR codes, reducing delays and ensuring a contactless experience.

Expansion and Coverage

Currently, two mechanized parking facilities are under construction at Nampally Road and KBR Park Gate-1. The GHMC also plans to expand the system to Mehdipatnam, Goshamahal, and Karwan. The goal is to create a comprehensive, smart parking infrastructure across the city.

How It Works

The smart parking system integrates several advanced technologies to make parking easier and more efficient:

AI Cameras & Sensors: Weather-resistant sensors track parking availability in real time, while ANPR technology ensures accurate tracking of vehicles.

Unified Digital Platform: Data from public, private, and commercial parking lots is combined on a single platform, providing live updates displayed on digital screens at parking entrances.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging & Connectivity: Dedicated EV slots with reservable charging points will be available, and free WiFi and LPWAN networks will ensure connectivity.

Benefits for Drivers and the City

Reduced Congestion: Real-time updates will help drivers avoid wasting time searching for parking spaces.

Increased Security: AI surveillance systems will help prevent theft and misuse of parking spaces.

Eco-Friendly: The addition of EV charging stations promotes sustainable transport.

Transparent Pricing: Pricing will be dynamic, adjusting based on demand and location.

Future Expansion Plans

The GHMC has ambitious plans to expand the smart parking system further. By 2026, they aim to integrate over 10,000 parking slots into the digital platform. Additionally, the system will be linked to metro stations and the Hyderabad Airport’s contactless parking.

This smart parking initiative in Hyderabad is a significant step toward using technology for better urban planning and mobility. The city hopes it will serve as a model for other Indian cities in the future.