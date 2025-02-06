Hyderabad’s RGIA Airport: Fastest Growing Metro Airport

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been recognized as India’s Fastest Growing Metro Airport for 2024, according to a report by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The airport saw a 14.8 percent rise in passenger traffic compared to the previous year, leading the pack. Bengaluru (BLR) came second with a 9.5 percent increase, while Kolkata (CCU) had a 9 percent growth. Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM) saw moderate increases of 7.8 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively. Chennai (MAA) had the lowest growth at 5.3 percent.

On January 18, Hyderabad airport handled 94,630 passengers and 607 aircraft movements in a single day, marking another milestone. In 2024, RGIA recorded a total passenger traffic of 2.78 crore. The airport also achieved a new high with 27.05 lakh passengers in December 2024, reflecting a 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Throughout the year, passenger traffic showed steady growth. In January, 21.81 lakh passengers were recorded, with numbers rising to 23.91 lakh in May. By October, the traffic reached 24.95 lakh, and continued to grow in November and December, reaching 25.32 lakh and 27.05 lakh, respectively.

In December 2024, domestic passengers made up 23 lakh, while international travellers accounted for 4 lakh. The highest single-day passenger traffic until 2024 was recorded on December 22, when RGIA handled over 92,000 passengers. With impressive growth and achievements in 2024, Hyderabad airport has firmly established itself as a key player in India’s aviation sector.