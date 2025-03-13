Hyderabad’s Best Holi 2025 Events - Ticket Prices, Celebrities, Timings, and More

Holi, the festival of colors, is set to bring Hyderabad alive with vibrant celebrations, music, dance, and high-energy events. Marking the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil, Holi is one of the most awaited festivals in India. This year, Hyderabad is hosting some of the grandest Holi events, featuring celebrity guests, top DJs, rain dance parties, and much more.

Top Holi Events in Hyderabad 2025

Whether you’re looking for a Bollywood-style Holi bash, a rain dance extravaganza, or a traditional celebration, Hyderabad has an event for everyone. Here’s a roundup of the most exciting Holi celebrations in the city:

1. Holi Hai 6.0 by Prism Outdoors

Venue: Boulder Hills

Time: 8 AM – 5 PM (9 hours)

Tickets: ₹799 onwards (Free entry for kids below 10 years with guardians)

Highlights: A massive castle stage, live performances by top DJs including Btor, DJ Kan-i, Fake Tattoos, DJ Paroma, and others. Enjoy a rain dance, dhol bands from Maharashtra, food stalls, and organic colors.

Book Tickets: Click here

2. Holination with Kajal Aggarwal

Venue: Raunaqs H.I.G.H Manmade Hill

Time: 9 AM – 4 PM (7 hours)

Tickets: ₹199 onwards

Highlights: Bollywood and EDM music, rain dance, organic colors, and an exclusive VIP zone.

Special Guest: Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal

Book Tickets: Click here

3. Holi Wave 2025 – Hyderabad’s Biggest Holi Bash

Venue: Hitex Cricket Grounds, Hitec City

Time: 9 AM – 3 PM (6 hours)

Tickets: ₹249 onwards

Highlights: Live performances by Roll Rida, DJ Sachin Chhabra, and DJ Pratap, a Mumbai banjo crew, dhol beats from Pune, a rain dance arena, and a premium air-conditioned lounge.

Special Guests: Nidhi Agarwal, Anasuya Bharadwaj

Book Tickets: Click here

4. Lathmar Holi Vol-7 – Hyderabad’s Biggest Holi Event

Venue: Hitech Arena, Madhapur

Time: 9 AM – 4 PM (7 hours)

Tickets: ₹199 onwards

Highlights: A Tomorrowland-style stage, live DJs, a pool party, rain dance, Tomatina, and five+ types of dhol performances.

Expected Crowd: 15,000+

Book Tickets: Click here

5. RadhaKrishn Holi Utsav

Venue: People’s Plaza

Time: 8 AM – 4 PM (8 hours)

Tickets: ₹199 onwards

Highlights: A divine celebration featuring flower showers, Phoolon ki Holi, RadhaKrishn-themed decor, Punjabi dhol, rain dance, and live music.

Special Guest: Sumedh Mudgalkar (Krishna from RadhaKrishn TV serial)

Book Tickets: Click here

6. Rangbaazz – The Ultimate Holi Carnival

Venue: The League, Hyderabad

Time: 10 AM – 6 PM (8 hours)

Tickets: ₹399 onwards

Highlights: Top DJs, a Puneri dhol troop, rain dance, food stalls, a kids’ play area, and organic colors.

Special Offer: Free entry for kids below 8 years

Book Tickets: Click here

7. Rangeen Utsav 2.0

Venue: LB Stadium, Basheerbagh

Time: 9 AM – 3 PM (6 hours)

Tickets: ₹399 onwards

Highlights: A live performance by Mangli, Bollywood and Tollywood music, dhol, rain dance, and festive food stalls.

Book Tickets: Click here

Why Celebrate Holi in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad offers a mix of traditional and modern Holi celebrations, making it a perfect destination for festival lovers. From live performances by popular artists and electrifying DJ sets to cultural experiences like Phoolon ki Holi and Lathmar Holi, the city promises an unforgettable celebration for all age groups.

No matter which event you choose, this Holi, Hyderabad is set to be a city of colors, music, and joy. Gather your friends and family, pick your favorite event, and dive into the festive spirit!