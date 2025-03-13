Hyderabad’s Best Holi 2025 Events - Ticket Prices, Celebrities, Timings, and More
Holi, the festival of colors, is set to bring Hyderabad alive with vibrant celebrations, music, dance, and high-energy events. Marking the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil, Holi is one of the most awaited festivals in India. This year, Hyderabad is hosting some of the grandest Holi events, featuring celebrity guests, top DJs, rain dance parties, and much more.
Top Holi Events in Hyderabad 2025
Whether you’re looking for a Bollywood-style Holi bash, a rain dance extravaganza, or a traditional celebration, Hyderabad has an event for everyone. Here’s a roundup of the most exciting Holi celebrations in the city:
1. Holi Hai 6.0 by Prism Outdoors
Venue: Boulder Hills
Time: 8 AM – 5 PM (9 hours)
Tickets: ₹799 onwards (Free entry for kids below 10 years with guardians)
Highlights: A massive castle stage, live performances by top DJs including Btor, DJ Kan-i, Fake Tattoos, DJ Paroma, and others. Enjoy a rain dance, dhol bands from Maharashtra, food stalls, and organic colors.
Book Tickets: Click here
2. Holination with Kajal Aggarwal
Venue: Raunaqs H.I.G.H Manmade Hill
Time: 9 AM – 4 PM (7 hours)
Tickets: ₹199 onwards
Highlights: Bollywood and EDM music, rain dance, organic colors, and an exclusive VIP zone.
Special Guest: Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal
Book Tickets: Click here
3. Holi Wave 2025 – Hyderabad’s Biggest Holi Bash
Venue: Hitex Cricket Grounds, Hitec City
Time: 9 AM – 3 PM (6 hours)
Tickets: ₹249 onwards
Highlights: Live performances by Roll Rida, DJ Sachin Chhabra, and DJ Pratap, a Mumbai banjo crew, dhol beats from Pune, a rain dance arena, and a premium air-conditioned lounge.
Special Guests: Nidhi Agarwal, Anasuya Bharadwaj
Book Tickets: Click here
4. Lathmar Holi Vol-7 – Hyderabad’s Biggest Holi Event
Venue: Hitech Arena, Madhapur
Time: 9 AM – 4 PM (7 hours)
Tickets: ₹199 onwards
Highlights: A Tomorrowland-style stage, live DJs, a pool party, rain dance, Tomatina, and five+ types of dhol performances.
Expected Crowd: 15,000+
Book Tickets: Click here
5. RadhaKrishn Holi Utsav
Venue: People’s Plaza
Time: 8 AM – 4 PM (8 hours)
Tickets: ₹199 onwards
Highlights: A divine celebration featuring flower showers, Phoolon ki Holi, RadhaKrishn-themed decor, Punjabi dhol, rain dance, and live music.
Special Guest: Sumedh Mudgalkar (Krishna from RadhaKrishn TV serial)
Book Tickets: Click here
6. Rangbaazz – The Ultimate Holi Carnival
Venue: The League, Hyderabad
Time: 10 AM – 6 PM (8 hours)
Tickets: ₹399 onwards
Highlights: Top DJs, a Puneri dhol troop, rain dance, food stalls, a kids’ play area, and organic colors.
Special Offer: Free entry for kids below 8 years
Book Tickets: Click here
7. Rangeen Utsav 2.0
Venue: LB Stadium, Basheerbagh
Time: 9 AM – 3 PM (6 hours)
Tickets: ₹399 onwards
Highlights: A live performance by Mangli, Bollywood and Tollywood music, dhol, rain dance, and festive food stalls.
Book Tickets: Click here
Why Celebrate Holi in Hyderabad?
Hyderabad offers a mix of traditional and modern Holi celebrations, making it a perfect destination for festival lovers. From live performances by popular artists and electrifying DJ sets to cultural experiences like Phoolon ki Holi and Lathmar Holi, the city promises an unforgettable celebration for all age groups.
No matter which event you choose, this Holi, Hyderabad is set to be a city of colors, music, and joy. Gather your friends and family, pick your favorite event, and dive into the festive spirit!