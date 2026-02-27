Hyderabad’s Best Haleem Spots: 6 Must-Try Places for Food Lovers

When it comes to haleem, Hyderabad isn’t just a city — it’s an emotion. Especially during the festive season, the aroma of slow-cooked meat, lentils, wheat, and aromatic spices fills the streets. From legendary old-city outlets to premium modern kitchens, here are the best places serving mouthwatering haleem in the city.

1. Pista House

No haleem list is complete without Pista House. Often credited for popularising packaged haleem across India and abroad, this iconic brand serves rich, silky, and perfectly spiced haleem. Their consistency in taste and quality makes them a top favourite every year. Expect long queues — and trust us, it’s worth the wait.

Must try: Classic Mutton Haleem

2. Shah Ghouse Cafe & Restaurant

A cult favourite in Tolichowki and the Old City, Shah Ghouse is known for its flavour-packed haleem with generous portions of tender meat. The texture is thick, the ghee balance is perfect, and the taste lingers long after the last bite.

Must try: Special Mutton Haleem with extra fried onions

3. Cafe 555

Located in Masab Tank, Cafe 555 serves one of the smoothest haleems in town. Slightly less greasy but high on flavour, their version appeals to those who prefer a balanced spice profile.

Must try: Haleem with boiled egg topping

4. Sarvi Restaurant

A heritage name in the city, Sarvi’s haleem carries a nostalgic Old City taste. Their preparation is traditional, and the meat-to-wheat ratio is just right, making every spoonful indulgent.

Must try: Traditional Hyderabadi Haleem

5. Shadab Hotel

Situated near Charminar, Shadab Hotel is famous for its authentic Mughlai flavours. Their haleem is robust, slightly spicy, and loaded with slow-cooked mutton goodness.

Must try: Spicy Mutton Haleem

6. Grill 9

A modern favourite among youngsters, Grill 9 offers rich and creamy haleem with bold flavours. Their late-night availability makes it a hotspot during Ramadan evenings.

Must try: Special Jumbo Haleem Pack

Why Hyderabad Haleem Is Special

Hyderabadi haleem even has a GI tag, making it unique to the city. The dish is slow-cooked for hours, pounded to a paste-like consistency, and enriched with ghee, saffron, dry fruits, and tender meat — creating a luxurious texture unlike anywhere else.

Final Spoonful

Whether you love traditional Old City flavours or modern rich variations, Hyderabad has a haleem spot for every foodie. This season, grab a spoon and explore these legendary outlets — because haleem in Hyderabad is not just food, it’s a celebration.