Hyderabad’s Amberpet Flyover Open to Public on Maha Shivaratri

Hyderabad’s Amberpet flyover is now open to the public, providing much-needed relief to commuters who have faced traffic congestion for years. The flyover, built at a cost of ₹338 crore, was opened on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Officials expect it to significantly improve traffic flow in the area.

Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy inspected the flyover from Golnaka Church to Vani Photo Studio on Tuesday. After reviewing the site, he instructed officials to open it for public use while beautification and other road development works continue beneath it. He also mentioned that the project was delayed due to land acquisition issues caused by the State government.

Road widening at Amberpet Sixth Lane was challenging due to graveyards on both sides. To address this, Kishan Reddy, a former MLA of Amberpet, proposed the flyover to the Central government.

While the flyover is now accessible to commuters, sources say an official inauguration will be held once the beautification and remaining development works are completed. Motorists can now expect a smoother and more convenient travel experience in the area.