Hyderabad Records Coldest Morning in 7 Years at 6.3°C on December 12

Hyderabad shivered through its coldest morning in seven years on Friday, December 12, as temperatures across the city dropped to single digits. The chill was most intense around the University of Hyderabad (UoH) area, where the mercury dipped to a striking 6.3°C, according to Telangana weather expert T. Balaji.

Other parts of the city also witnessed near-freezing conditions, with Moula Ali recording 7.3°C and Rajendranagar 7.7°C. Several localities, including Shivrampalli (8.8°C), Alwal (9.0°C), Gachibowli (9.1°C), Bolarum (9.3°C), Maredpally (10.1°C), Quthbullapur (10.2°C), and Jeedimetla (11°C), reported single-digit minimums.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast chilly mornings with light haze followed by clear skies through the day. Temperatures are expected to remain 3–4 degrees below normal until December 14.

Over the next two days, Hyderabad is likely to see daytime highs around 30°C and nighttime lows near 12°C, continuing the city’s wintry spell.