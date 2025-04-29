Hyderabad Real Estate: McDonald’s Leases Office Space for GCC at ₹1.43 Crore per Month

McDonald’s has launched its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India by leasing 1.56 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad’s Hitec City. The five-year lease is for space in RMZ Nexity’s Tower 20, with a monthly rent of ₹1.43 crore.

The lease, which began on February 1, covers four floors at a rate of ₹92 per sq ft. A security deposit of ₹8.6 crore has also been paid. The agreement includes a 15% rent increase starting February 1, 2028. The property is owned by Prahitha Constructions Private Limited.

This move marks McDonald’s entry into India’s growing GCC market, joining other global firms establishing large back-end and support operations in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is increasingly being chosen by global corporations due to its strong infrastructure and skilled tech workforce. In 2024, the city recorded 12.3 million sq ft of office space absorption, led by demand from technology companies and GCCs.

In other major corporate moves in the city, Microsoft recently purchased 25 acres of land in Mekaguda, near Hyderabad, for ₹181.25 crore. The land was acquired from two pharmaceutical companies.

Also in December 2023, Facebook renewed its lease for 3.7 lakh sq ft of office space in The Skyview, located in the same Hitec City area. The deal involved two transactions, with a combined monthly rent of ₹2.8 crore.

Hyderabad now holds 15% of India’s total office space, with 18% of it being green-certified, according to recent industry data. The city’s total office stock is expected to surpass 200 million sq ft by 2030, driven by rising interest from multinational tech firms and service centers.

The city's appeal is further boosted by the widespread use of AI, cloud computing, and data analytics, making it a preferred destination for setting up Global Capability Centres.