Hyderabad Real Estate: Huge Drop in Unsold Inventory But Prices Steady

The Indian residential real-estate market witnessed a 10 percent year-on-year increase in housing prices across the top eight cities during the fourth quarter of 2024. This steady growth was driven by sustained demand and market confidence. According to the latest CREDAI-Colliers-Liases-Foras Housing Price Tracker report, housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for 16 consecutive quarters since 2021.

The average housing price in Hyderabad is Rs. 11,351 (per sq.ft) marking a 2 percent year-on-year increase. While this indicates a steady growth in average housing prices, the report highlights that unsold inventory levels dropped across all major cities. While Pune led the decline with a huge 14 percent year-on-year drop, Hyderabad followed it up with a 13 percent drop.

Chennai and Kolkata, on the other hand, recorded decreases of 7-10 percent (year-on-year). With continued demand for maximum housing and the government's recent policy interventions, residential prices are projected to follow a similar growth trajectory in 2025.

The demand for expansive homes has remained the highest in Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru. Hyderabad is not in the running when it comes to demand for spacious homes.