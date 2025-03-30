Hyderabad Real Estate: Earthquake in Myanmar Sparks Worry Among High Rise Apartment Buyers

Hyderabad: Recent earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand, which caused significant property damage and human fatalities, have raised concerns about the growing high-rise apartment culture in Hyderabad. Videos circulating on social media showed multi-storey buildings in these countries shaking during the seismic waves, prompting fears about the safety of similar structures in Hyderabad.

Experts note that while both Myanmar and Thailand are in low-risk earthquake zones, Hyderabad sits on solid sheet rock, making it safer than Bangkok’s clayey soil, which amplifies seismic waves. Despite this, concerns persist, especially with unique features like sky bridges and sky pools, which could be risky during an earthquake.

According to an industry expert, most high-rise buildings in Hyderabad use Mivan shear wall technology, which strengthens the structures, but the risk factor still lingers, especially with the city’s growing skyline reaching 40+ floors. With high-rise apartments commanding premium prices, including penthouses and top-floor units, potential buyers are starting to question the safety of these luxury living spaces.

🚨High-Rise Fears in Hyderabad After Bangkok Quake! The recent Bangkok earthquake and the damage to some tall buildings have left Hyderabad’s high-rise buyers worried. Both cities are in low-risk earthquake zones, but Hyderabad sits on solid sheet rock, making it much safer than… pic.twitter.com/bBsZBdfY6w — Hyderabad Real Estate & Infra (@HydREGuide) March 29, 2025

Given the recent earthquake incidents and viral videos highlighting the damage to tall buildings, it remains to be seen whether this will slow down the high-rise market in Hyderabad. As the demand for luxury apartments continues to rise, the city’s real estate market will need to address these concerns to maintain its momentum.