Hyderabad: Ramadan 2025 Last Friday Prayers Concluded at Charminar and Macca Masjid

Hyderabad, March 28: Macca Masjid in Hyderabad saw a large turnout of Muslim devotees for special prayers on the last Friday of Ramadan. The area around Charminar and Macca Masjid was packed with people offering prayers in a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere.

On this final Friday of Ramadan, known as Juma, the atmosphere was filled with devotion and reverence. The prayers were conducted smoothly with no reported incidents in the area. Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), also participated in the prayers.

To ensure safety and order, strong security measures were put in place around Charminar and Macca Masjid. Authorities focused on keeping the crowd safe while managing the flow of devotees. Special arrangements were made from Bhagyalakshmi Temple area to Macca Masjid to manage the heavy crowd.

Traffic restrictions were also imposed around Charminar, Madina, and Salibanda areas to avoid disruptions. These measures helped in smooth movement during the prayers and ensured the safety of the public.

The last Friday of Ramadan at Macca Masjid not only served as a time for spiritual reflection but also showed Hyderabad’s commitment to maintaining peace and security during religious events. The day ended without any untoward incidents, showcasing the success of the security and traffic management efforts.