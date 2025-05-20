Hyderabad: Massive Fire in Bhoiguda Warehouse Destroys Property Worth Lakhs – Watch Video

Hyderabad, May 20: Another fire accident occurred in Hyderabad’s Old City, adding to the concerns of residents already shaken by recent incidents. A fire broke out around 3 PM on Tuesday in a shoe warehouse located on the second floor of a building in Bhoiguda, Chatrinaka area.

Thick smoke began to spread through the surroundings, causing panic among locals. Alert residents immediately informed the fire department. Two fire engines and Chatrinaka police rushed to the spot. Firefighters worked for nearly an hour and successfully brought the flames under control, preventing the fire from spreading to the rest of the building or nearby residential areas.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported in this incident. However, all the sandals stored in the warehouse were completely destroyed, resulting in property damage worth several lakhs of rupees. Police took safety measures to avoid any inconvenience or danger to the public living nearby.

The cause of the fire is not yet confirmed. Authorities are investigating whether it was triggered by a short circuit or some other reason. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

This fire comes just days after a tragic fire accident near Gulzar Houz, where 17 people lost their lives. The recent string of fire accidents has raised serious concerns over fire safety in old city warehouses and commercial buildings. Officials stressed the urgent need for better safety precautions and infrastructure checks in such areas to prevent future incidents.