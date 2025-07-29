Hyderabad Launches Aadhaar Fairs to Fix Surname and DOB Errors

Hyderabad: Errors in Aadhaar cards have been causing inconvenience to a large number of people across the city. Common issues such as incorrect surnames, wrong dates of birth (DOB), and spelling mistakes in personal details have forced citizens to repeatedly visit Aadhaar centers for corrections. In a bid to resolve these problems more efficiently, special Aadhaar fairs are now being organized in various locations.

A recent Aadhaar fair held at Kacheguda Government Junior College witnessed a strong response from the public, with hundreds of residents turning up to get their details corrected. These fairs offer services such as name, address, date of birth, and biometric updates, helping citizens avoid long queues at regular Aadhaar centers.

Hyderabad Postal Officer Haimavati stated that the initiative has been well-received and that steps are now being taken to extend these services to more government schools across the city. "We aim to make Aadhaar services easily accessible to all citizens, especially those who face challenges in visiting enrollment centers," she said.

Officials have urged people to bring the required documents, such as proof of identity and proof of date of birth, to ensure that corrections can be processed quickly and smoothly.