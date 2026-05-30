Hyderabad to Get IMAX Screen Again After 12 Years

Hyderabad movie lovers have a reason to celebrate as the IMAX experience is set to return to the city after nearly 12 years. The announcement has created excitement among cinema fans who have been waiting for the comeback of the premium movie format.

According to reports, a new IMAX screen will soon be launched in Hyderabad. Asian Suniel Narang confirmed that the project is in the works and that more details will be announced officially in the coming days.

Hyderabad was once home to the famous Prasads IMAX, which was one of the most popular movie destinations in India. However, the original IMAX format was discontinued in 2014, leaving the city without an IMAX theatre.

The return of IMAX is expected to give moviegoers a better viewing experience, especially for big-budget Hollywood and Indian films. While the exact location and opening date have not yet been revealed, the news has already generated huge excitement among film fans across the city.

Cinema lovers are now eagerly waiting for the official announcement and the return of the iconic IMAX experience to Hyderabad.