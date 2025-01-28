Hyderabad to Experience Unpredictable Weather Shifts in February

Unusual Weather Hits Hyderabad: Heat, Chill, and Rain in Quick Succession

Hyderabad is set to experience an unusual mix of weather patterns over the next week, with summer-like heat, winter chill, and unseasonal rainfall occurring in quick succession. Weather experts say this phenomenon, which hasn’t been seen in the past five years, suggests significant shifts in local climate patterns.

January, traditionally one of the coldest months in Hyderabad, usually sees temperatures ranging from 15.6°C to 28.6°C. However, in recent years, the city has experienced variations in winter temperatures. For example, January 2022 saw lows of 12°C, while 2023 had milder winters with temperatures hovering around 15°C. This year, temperatures dipped as low as 11°C in mid-January, making it one of the coldest Januaries since 2020.

But things are about to change. Starting on January 25, daytime temperatures are expected to rise sharply to 34-36°C, which is more typical for late March or early April. An official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) pointed out that such temperatures in January are rare, with the last instance of similar heat occurring in January 2015, when the city recorded a high of 34°C.

The sudden heatwave has been attributed to changes in wind patterns and reduced humidity. Adding to this anomaly, meteorologists are forecasting unseasonal rainfall in early February, especially in the western districts of Telangana. January and February are typically dry months, with only 9-10 mm of rainfall. However, in February 2021, an unexpected rainstorm brought 22 mm of rain, disrupting the usually dry winter season.

Experts warn that this unusual weather combination could affect local ecosystems. While the rain could temporarily recharge groundwater and benefit vegetation, the sudden temperature drop that follows, especially with a cold wave bringing temperatures below 10°C, could stress local wildlife and disrupt plant growth cycles. This could cause ripple effects across the ecosystem, said CH Padmaja, an ecologist and professor in the city.

Experts also link these extreme weather patterns to global warming and regional anomalies. "Climate change is amplifying weather extremes, with rising global temperatures increasing the frequency and intensity of heatwaves and unseasonal rain. Additionally, the urban heat island effect in Hyderabad, caused by concrete infrastructure, may also be contributing to the higher-than-usual temperatures," said T Rajashekhar, a city ecologist.