Hyderabad Drops 24/ 7 Plan, Ramzan Nightlife Brings Relief

Hyderabad’s nightlife comes alive during Ramzan, with shops allowed to stay open past midnight. However, the city’s larger plan to become a 24/7 hub has been shelved. Despite earlier discussions to boost the night economy, especially in areas like Hi-Tec City, the initiative has not progressed.

In March 2024, the state government proposed keeping commercial establishments and eateries open throughout the night in select zones. However, the labour department confirmed that the plan was never formalized. Even if implemented, it would have been limited to certain areas.

The police department expressed concerns about safety, particularly regarding alcohol-related violence and public disturbances. Some areas already face issues with late-night crowds causing accidents and complaints from residents.

Many young professionals, particularly migrants, are frustrated with the city’s nightlife restrictions. With businesses closing before midnight, many feel Hyderabad lacks places to unwind after work, leading some to consider relocating to cities with a more vibrant social scene.

Businesses relying on late-night customers are also feeling the impact. Popular street food spots close by 11 pm, and pubs and restaurants are forced to shut just as crowds begin to gather. This has led to a revenue dip of 25-30% for some establishments.

As the 24/7 city plan remains shelved, Hyderabad's nightlife and its potential for growth at night remain uncertain.