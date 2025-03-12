Engineering Student Dies in Car Accident, Four Injured near Kokapet Movie Towers

Hyderabad, March 12: In a tragic incident, a car carrying five engineering students met with a devastating accident at the Kokapet Movie Tower in Hyderabad. The accident resulted in the death of a first-year engineering student, while four others sustained serious injuries.

According to reports, the car was overspeeding when it lost control and crashed into an electric pole, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The impact proved fatal for one of the students, while the others were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The deceased student was reportedly from MGIIT College in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the identities of the injured students are yet to be confirmed. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

Authorities urge motorists, especially young drivers, to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits to prevent such tragic incidents.

Further updates on the condition of the injured students and the investigation will follow.