Dussehra Holidays Declared for Schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: Dussehra holidays for educational institutions in Telangana begin today (Friday). The Education Department has announced that both private and public schools in the state will remain closed from October 13th to 25th to celebrate Bathukamma and Dussehra, totaling 13 days of holidays.

The Education Department advises that all types of schools in the state should adhere to the holiday schedule. Intermediate colleges are instructed to declare holidays from October 19th to 25th.

