Civil Defence Drill on May 7: Hyderabad's 4 Focus Areas Revealed

A mock drill lets people rehearse what to do in a safe and controlled way so that they are ready if a crisis takes place. The center has asked all states and union territories to conduct a nationwide civil defense mock drill on May 7th (Wednesday) to facilitate preparedness against a hostile attack. This directive comes in the wake of the April 22nd terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 innocent people were killed.

It's important to note that this is the first extensive civil mock drill that will take place since the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Mock drills help people prepare to act quickly and effectively during real emergencies like fires, earthquakes, medical crises, or security threats. In a mock drill, participants act out their roles as if a real emergency were occurring. The task could involve evacuating a building, administering first aid, or following lockdown protocols.

Two of the many locations chosen for tomorrow's mock drill are Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Soon after the places were announced, the defense personnel announced the areas where mock drills will be conducted in the city of Hyderabad.

These include Secunderabad, Kanchanbagh DRDO, NFC Moulali, and Golconda. The defense people chose these locations to conduct the mock drills. The procedure begins at 4pm. The main purpose of the mock drill tomorrow is to alert people and not let them panic in case of an air strike from the enemy.