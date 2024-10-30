Hyderabad’s Qadir Ali Baig theatre festival from Nov 1

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (IANS) The 19th edition of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival, South India’s most prestigious theatre festival, is scheduled to begin on November 1.

The five-day festival offers a bouquet of performances, master classes and workshops for theatre and performing arts lovers.

To be held at the historic and picturesque Taramati Baradari Cultural Complex, the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is Hyderabad’s iconic theatre event of internationally acclaimed theatre exponents from across the country and overseas. It is curated by theatre and screen actor Padmasri Mohammad Ali Baig as a tribute to his father, theatre legend Qadir Ali Baig.

This year’s offerings include classical theatre, satire, love stories, dance theatre, storytelling and even a stand-up act. Some of the eminent performers include Ila Arun, Nadira Babbar, Ashish Vidyarthi, K.K. Raina, Himani Sivpuri, Rajendra Gupta, Praveen Kumar, Dolly Thakore, Alexander Wright from the UK, Zila Khan and Mohammad Ali Baig.

According to the organisers, Ila Arun and K.K. Raina will perform ‘Miracle on Matunga Street’ a satire adapted from Tom Dudzick’s play ‘Miracle on South Division Street’.

Ashish Vidyarthi will present a stand-up act based on his memorable character Vitthal Kaanya from the movie ‘Vaastav’. Nadira Babbar wrote and directed ‘Farida’, a love story set in Kashmir.

A dance-theatre performance by Bengaluru’s Praveen Kumar of Chithkala School of Dance titled ‘Thyagaraja Hruth Sadhana’, is based on Thyagaraja’s writing. Greek storytelling of its myths in an interactive act by UK’s Alexander Wright, Zila Khan’s classical concert along with celebrated theatre revivalist Mohammad Ali Baig in the open-air amphitheatre is titled ‘An ode to Motherhood’ and is a homage to Hyderabad’s theatre doyenne Begum Razia Baig who passed away in March this year.

Begum Razia Baig had chaired and Co-founded this benchmark theatre festival for 18 consecutive years. Himani Shivpuri and Rajendra Gupta’s ‘Jeena Isi ka Naam Hai’ and master classes by Dolly Thakore, Nadira Babbar, Alexander Wright and Ashish Vidyarthi will enthral Hyderabad for a week.

