'Hurt by false accusations': AAP's Priyanka Kakkar on Kejriwal's decision to quit as CM

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar commended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his resignation announcement, saying that he had previously left a government job to serve the people, and had set significant new benchmarks in politics.

Talking to IANS, Kakkar accused the BJP of being a fundamentally dishonest party and claimed that trusting their statements was pointless.

Praising Kejriwal for setting a significant benchmark in Indian politics, she contended that his resignation was prompted by false accusations and harmful propaganda against him, which hurt him deeply and led to his decision to step down.

According to her, Kejriwal had previously given up his IRS position and Commissioner's job, choosing instead to live among Delhi’s slum dwellers to understand and solve their problems.

She said that Kejriwal had resigned from his position after just 49 days on moral grounds before, referring to his first stint in power.

The AAP spokesperson claimed that the BJP's current allegations against Kejriwal were baseless, pointing out that no recoveries had been made despite numerous investigations and raids, and questioned what more could be expected from someone who had never sought personal gain but had earned respect and a good reputation.

Kakkar emphasised that Kejriwal wanted the public to make a judgment since legal proceedings could take 10 to 20 years.

She also criticised the BJP’s claims about Kejriwal's role in signing files, saying that there were no restrictions on him in this regard.

Kakkar contended that Kejriwal made decisions through his cabinet and only signed a few selected files that required approval from the Lt Governor, terming BJP’s claims false and misleading.

Kejriwal made his sudden announcement two days after he received bail from the Supreme Court in the alleged liquor policy scam but with several conditions that would prevent his functioning as Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Kejriwal visited the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters and met party leaders and workers. It was here that he announced that he would "resign from the position of Chief Minister in two days. I will not remain in the CM’s seat until the people declare that I am honest. Until the public gives its verdict, I will not return to the seat of the Chief Minister".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.