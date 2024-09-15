UP: MLA Vinay Verma accuses Siddharthnagar Police of protecting drug mafias, demands SP’s transfer (Lead)

Siddharthnagar, Sep 15 (IANS) Vinay Verma, the legislator from the Shohratgarh assembly constituency in Siddharthnagar district, has been on an indefinite protest for six days, expressing dissatisfaction with the police's handling of affairs. He is adamant about demanding the transfer of the district's Superintendent of Police (SP), Prachi Singh.

Verma, a legislator from the Apna Dal (S) party, which is an ally of the government in UP, has accused the SHO of Shohratgarh and Dhebarua of misconduct and of providing protection to drug mafias in the area.

He has also levelled serious allegations against SP Prachi Singh, claiming that she has instructed the station officers to discriminate against him and ignore his concerns.

The legislator's protest began six days ago, and he has even met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding his demands for the transfer of SP Prachi Singh.

The situation escalated following a recent incident in the Shohratgarh assembly area where a tractor-trailer overturned during illegal sand mining and caught fire, resulting in the death of the tractor driver.

Verma has accused the Dhebarua police station in-incharge of protecting certain suspects during the investigation.

Verma stated that he has been on hunger strike for six days, emphasising the need to remove the SP and save the district from becoming a centre of corruption. He criticised the police's approach, alleging that while his efforts to remove officials have been ignored, any ordinary person with a bribe would get their issues resolved quickly.

He further mentioned that he has discussed the matter with the regional and state presidents of the BJP, who have understood his concerns and advised him to speak with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Verma has declared that if the SP is not transferred, he will continue his protest peacefully for the remaining term of the government, even if it means remaining on strike for the next two and a half years.

