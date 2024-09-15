Engineer Rasheed & Jamaat form ‘strategic’ alliance in J&K

Srinagar, Sept 15 (IANS) In a major development on Sunday, Engineer Rasheed led Awami Itihad Party (AIP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) formed a strategic poll alliance in J&K.

The decision to form the strategic poll alliance was taken at a meeting attended by Engineer Rasheed and Ghulam Qadir Wani, senior Jamaat leader.

Sources in the two parties said that it was decided that AIP would support Jamaat candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama Assembly constituencies while the Jamaat would rally behind AIP candidates in other places of the Valley.

In the south Kashmir Assembly constituencies of Devsar, and Zainpora and in the north Kashmir constituency of Langate, where both parties have fielded candidates, there would be a friendly contest.

“It was mutually agreed at today’s meeting that given the changing political situation, neither the AIP nor the Jamaat can’t remain mute spectators by staying away from the poll process,” sources said.

They added that the objective of today’s unity is to secure a convincing victory for AIP and JeI candidates to ensure that the people of J&K have strong representatives who can articulate their sentiments and aspirations.

The AIP and Jamaat leaders said at the meeting that This collaboration marks a significant step towards achieving a united front in the pursuit of peace, justice, and political empowerment for the people of J&K, sources said.

The unity between the AIP and the Jamaat formed reminds one of 1987 when political parties opposed to NC and the Congress formed the Muslim United Front (MUF).

The 1987 assembly elections were largely rigged which acted as a trigger for the youth to pick up guns. The first group of youth who returned with guns and arms training from across the border had all worked as the election agents of the MUF candidates in the 1987 assembly polls.

