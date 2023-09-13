Huma Qureshi turns showstopper for Varun Bahl's show: 'It's a homage to our mothers' Kashmiri roots'

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi, who recently turned the muse for designer Varun Bahl's couture show, shared the reason behind taking up the project, calling it a testament to the power of love, friendship, cultural heritage and ancestry.

Actors and siblings Huma and Saqib Saleem had turned the show stoppers for Bahl’s 'Love Letters to Kashmir', a couture showcase. The collection was an ode to Bahl's ancestry and Kashmiri roots, as his father grew up there.

Huma also has a strong Kashmir connection. Her mother traces her roots to this 'heaven on earth', and the actress also has fond memories of having spent her school vacations along with her mom’s family and cousins during her childhood.

Talking about the show, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress said: "My mother was born here and grew up in Kashmir and I have often visited my cousins during my school vacations."

"When Varun came to Saqib and me with the idea, we both were delighted to present this labour of love. Varun is a dear friend and I remember meeting his father who like my mum grew up in Srinagar," shared Huma.

She further added: "Saqib and I wanted to pay homage to our mother’s Kashmiri roots. Varun, Saqib and I doing this together is momentous - a testament to the power of love, friendship, our common cultural heritage and ancestry."

The actress looked stunning in a custom-made piece which boasted of seamless patchwork embroideries, hanging tassels, sequin work, cutdana and nakkashi work. Saqib looked handsome in a black ethnic kurta pajama and paired it with a matching long jacket with intricate work on it.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Huma was recently seen in the biopic drama 'Tarla', which is based on Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal. The film was released on ZEE5. She next has 'Pooja Meri Jaan' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Saqib was last seen in the 2021 biographical sports drama '83', in which he played the character of Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath. The film also stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

