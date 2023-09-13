Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in Asia Cup squad

Colombo, Sep 13 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Zaman Khan has represented Pakistan in the T20I format. In six T20Is for Pakistan, he has scalped four wickets at an average of 32.5, with an economy of 6.66.

The match between India and Pakistan went for the reserve day as the first day was washed out due to rain on Sunday. After a solid start by the opener and then a century by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India to post a mammoth target of 356/2 to which Pakistan tumbled down to 128-all out and lost the match by 228 runs.

Wrist Spinner Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball and took a 5-wicket haul.

Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of the Pakistan vs. India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said, “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will join the team on Thursday morning.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.