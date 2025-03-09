Huma Qureshi tells her work mantra: ‘Calm se kaam’

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi has revealed her mantra she uses for work and she mentioned it is to remain “calm”.

Huma took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture from her balcony. The image shows she is surrounded by greenery.

For the caption, she wrote: “Calm se Kaam”.

Last month, Huma revealed that she has started working on the fourth season of “Maharani”. She shared a picture of her back towards the camera. The actress could be seen wearing a black sweatshirt which had “Maharani is back”.

Huma captioned the post: “It is time for Season 4!! Team Maharani is backkk” Clicked by my producer sahiba. Thank you audience for all the love. Upwards and Onwards.”

The political drama series had Huma playing the title role.Season 1 of the series is directed by Karan Sharma, Season 2 by Ravindra Gautam and Season 3 by Saurabh Bhave. It also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.

The multi-seasons political series is partly inspired by events in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor. The story of season 1 is from 1995 to 1999 and is inspired by real-life events and characters like Ranvir Sena, left-wing militants, Naxalite groups, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, 1997 Laxmanpur Bathe massacre, Fodder Scam, Brahmeshwar Singh.

The story of season 2 is from mid-1999 and is inspired from real-life events and characters like Shilpi-Gautam Murder, Sadhu Yadav, Rajiv Goswami, Shibu Soren, Mohammad Shahabuddin, Prashant Kishor, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and 2000 Bihar Legislative Assembly election.

And the third season was released on 7 March 2024. It is again inspired by and related with many real life events, including the Jitan Manjhi episode.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.