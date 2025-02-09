Huma Qureshi ads a furry friend to her family: Meet Toosh Qureshi

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Huma Qureshi has added another cute member to her family. The 'Tarla' actress used social media to introduce us to her furry friend, Toosh Qureshi.

She recently shared a video on IG where we can see the dog running in the garden. The clip was accompanied by a still of Toosh Qureshi lying in the bed.

"Our hearts are full .. Meet Toosh Qureshi .. Our jaan", Huma Qureshi wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, Huma Qureshi will next star in the highly-anticipated Kannada drama, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups". Touted to be a period gangster action film, the drama will see 'KGF' fame Yash as the lead. Additionally, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Sudev Nair, Darell D'Silva, and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the movie's core cast.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations have produced the movie that was initially scheduled to be released in the cinema halls on 10th April 2025. However, later the release was postponed due to production delays.

The makers shared the teaser of "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups" on Yash’s birthday, giving fans a glimpse of his rugged and intense look. The film is expected to be set against the backdrop of a bygone era. The movie will revolve around a powerful drug cartel in Goa that pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

Going by the latest reports, the film is being shot in both English and Kannada, and will also be dubbed in other Indian and international languages.

Shifting our focus to the technical crew, Jeremy Stack has composed the music for the drama, while the cinematography has been handled by Rajeev Ravi. B. Ajithkumar and Kiran Das are the heads of the editing department.

On another note, Huma Qureshi also recently launched her book "Zeba". According to the reports, the actress has gifted copies of the book to the entire cast of "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups".

