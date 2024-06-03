How Shubhangi Atre mastered walking on high heels after multiple attempts

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre shared an anecdote about her initial hesitance and fear of wearing high heels on stage for a role, revealing that she practiced walking in them beforehand.

Shubhangi, who plays Angoori in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', confessed that she has always been fascinated by the elegance and refinement that high heels exude.

"They effortlessly elevate any outfit, adding charm to every step. However, an irrational fear of wearing heels held me back, despite my admiration. It was a genuine source of anxiety, worrying about maintaining balance, avoiding tripping, and enduring discomfort. This fear confined me to flats and sneakers despite secretly yearning to embrace heels like many of my peers," she said.

Recalling an incident about wearing heels for a character, Shubhangi shared: "I remember a time when my role required wearing high heels on stage. Initially hesitant and fearful due to my lack of experience, I decided to practice walking in them beforehand. Despite enduring blisters and awkward moments during these sessions, I remained determined not to be discouraged."

"After multiple attempts, I mastered walking in heels gracefully, filling me with immense confidence. Since then, I have never doubted my ability to wear heels, confidently wearing them whenever the occasion arises. Today, I see heels as empowering accessories that boost my confidence and elevate my style," she added.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs at 10.30 p.m. on &TV.

