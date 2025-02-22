How much did Britney Spears for her dad's conservatorship legal bills?

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) The legal settlement between pop icon Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears was a costly affair as new details have now emerged from their settlement.

Britney reached the legal settlement with her father last year over a dispute regarding her conservatorship, reports 'People' magazine.

In November 2021, an Los Angeles County judge terminated Britney's 13-year-long conservatorship, which had given her estranged father Jamie control of his pop star daughter’s personal and financial affairs. At the time, Britney's former attorney Matthew S. Rosengart had objected to her paying any of her father's legal fees.

As per 'People', in court documents filed by Rosengart on January 14, 2022, Jamie was accused of paying himself over $6 million throughout the conservatorship, surveilling his daughter and committing financial misconduct while he was a conservator. (Jamie has denied any wrongdoing). The 'Work B****' singer, 43, and her father, 72, eventually settled the legal battle on April 25, 2024.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed in court filings made by both parties in Los Angeles Superior Court last year. The settlement was agreed on February 24, 2024.

'People' further states that Britney agreed to pay Jamie's outstanding legal bills totaling $2.12 million, first, to the Saul Ewing firm for $500,000, deposited into the company's U.S. Bank account (Hal Morris, the general counsel at the firm, signed the contract), then, to Willkie Farr & Gallagher for $1.62 million, transferred into their Citibank account (partner Alex M. Weingarten signed).

She had 60 days to pay both fees in full, or she'd accrue further costs of court and attorney fees, even post-judgement interest. Jamie's previous attorneys, Vivian L. Thoreen, a partner at Holland & Knight, received no further payments.

Britney paid both legal fees in full within 60 days, as required by the agreement.

The parties who entered into the contract, including Britney and her father, agreed that the payments resolved all disputes in connection with the conservatorship proceedings. The agreement states that no parties concede any admission of fact, claim, liability or wrongdoing. All parties, through their counsel, mutually participated in the preparation and drafting of the agreement. They waived the rights to an appeal.

