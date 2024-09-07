How eating junk food regularly can make you nutrient deficient

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Regular consumption of junk food -- rich in sugar, salt, and fat -- hampers micronutrient absorption in the body and leads to nutrient deficiencies, affecting overall health, said experts on Saturday.

National Nutrition Week is observed annually from September 1 to September 7. The theme this year is ‘Nutritious Diets for Everyone’.

A nutritional deficiency occurs when the body doesn't get enough of a nutrient from food or has trouble absorbing it.

Junk foods typically lack the necessary vitamins, minerals, and fiber that facilitate proper digestion and nutrient absorption. Deficiencies can affect digestion, and bone growth, cause skin disorders, anaemia, dementia, nervous system damage, and more.

“Consuming junk foods regularly can significantly hinder micronutrient absorption, leading to nutrient deficiencies. Processed and packaged foods often contain high amounts of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, which can displace essential vitamins and minerals,” Dr Narendra Singhla, Lead Consultant – Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, told IANS.

Junk foods often contain phytates, oxalates, and lectins, which can bind to minerals like zinc, iron, and calcium, inhibiting their absorption levels.

Similarly, “the high sugar content in junk foods can interfere with the absorption of vital nutrients like calcium and magnesium, which are crucial for bone health,” Dt. Divya Gopal, Consultant – Dietician & Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bengaluru, told IANS.

In addition, the excessive unhealthy fats found in junk foods can impede the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K), leading to potential deficiencies, the expert said.

The deficiencies in vital micronutrients can lead to fatigue, weakened immunity, and impaired cognitive function.

Moreover, the consumption of junk foods can disrupt the gut microbiota, which plays a critical role in nutrient absorption and overall health.

“A diet dominated by processed and junk foods can lead to inflammation in the gut, further impairing the body's ability to absorb essential micronutrients,” Gopal said.

To maintain optimal health, it's crucial to reduce junk food intake and opt for a balanced diet, focussing on whole, nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.