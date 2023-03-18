How 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan connected with rap music

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Popular rapper MC Stan recalled his journey in the music industry and how he made his name in showbiz. Hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, music became his first love after listening to Qawwali played at his home and he dropped his first single 'Wata' in 2018, after that, there was no looking back for him.

He shared: "Since childhood, I was used to listening to Qawwali a lot because my father used to play them all the time. I was not even aware of what kind of music was being created in foreign lands. Then I came across the rap culture where I heard people saying English words pretty fast and somewhere I got connected to it and I found it very cool."

The 'Bigg Boss 16' winner, who is known for his unique dressing style and hairdo added further on how he relates to rap and thought of connecting rap music to Hindi and making it popular in the country.

"I actually could relate to it as rap emerged from black people's struggles of coming out of poverty. So I thought of taking it up in my mother language Hindi and portraying my roots and values through rap," he added.

MC Stan appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with famous internet personalities Bhuvan Bam, Harsh Gujaral, and Dolly Singh. During the show, MC Stan talked about one of his popular compositions 'Khuja Mat' and what inspired him to create this song.

He shared: "There was no such inspiration behind the song. There was a beef going on between my friend and me, so in rapping. He dissed each other like a competition. So I wrote this rap in the form of a diss for him."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

