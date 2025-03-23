How Bhumi Pednekar is enjoying her Sunday in Los Angeles

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar is making the most of her Sunday in Los Angeles, and she’s giving her fans a glimpse of her day through social media.

On Sunday, the actress shared some fun selfies, capturing her vibrant mood as she enjoys the city. Along with the photos, Bhumi also posted a video of herself shopping, showing off her relaxed yet stylish day out. In the video, the 'Bhakshak' actress can be seen browsing through various shops, giving fans a sneak peek into her shopping choices. In one of the clips, Bhumi is seen picking a stylish, short, green-colored dress.

The actress looked effortlessly chic while exploring the bustling streets of LA. From selfies to a glimpse of her shopping adventures, Bhumi’s Sunday in Los Angeles looked like the perfect balance of fun and relaxation. Sharing the post, Pednekar added the hashtags, “#LA #SundayVibes #GoldenHourGlow #LAStateOfMind #EasyLikeSundayMorning #SoCalLiving #ChasingLight.”

On March 15, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she has completed a course on leadership, global policy, and life at the Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts, US. The 'Bala' actress posted a post on her Instagram handle alongside a series of pictures and videos.

She captioned the post, Leadership, Global Policy & Life at @harvardkennedyschool #YoungGlobalLeader back to school—challenging, inspiring & unforgettable! @worldeconomicforum @younggloballeaders Officially certified! Completing this course was incredibly rewarding (Math is still not my thing, though). Had to capture the moment—me, my certificate & a whole lot of gratitude! Selfie after the most inspiring session with @jacindaardern — a true powerhouse! HKS Class of 2025, always hyping, cheering, & supporting each other! Harvard Ji & I—touched his shoes for luck! (A little tradition never hurts).”

Bhumi added, “Haunted or magical? Built in 1636, Harvard has its secrets… and I’m here for it! In front of the haunted-but-legendary library—one of the oldest & largest in the world! Turns out, college kids have been doing silly things since the 1900s. Some traditions never die! The most incredible class on climate action with @therebeccahenderson—inspiring & urgent! Lunch with David Rubinstein & Larry Summers—wisdom, resilience, and real leadership lessons. One of my favorite lectures—Professor Hausmann is a genius! Finals tradition = students blowing off steam in the most extra way possible! Harvard culture is something else! So many moments captured by the cohort—memories for a lifetime! Our official class photo—forever a part of the HKS legacy!”

