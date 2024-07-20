Hobart Hurricanes skipper Nathan Ellis eyes historic BBL title glory

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Hobart Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis has boldly declared that his team is poised to capture their first BBL title in the upcoming season 2024.

As one of only two clubs yet to lift the men’s Big Bash League trophy in the competition's 13-year history, Ellis believes the Hurricanes are ready to overcome past disappointments and make a serious run for the championship in BBL 14.

"That has been a bit of a talking point for the Hurricanes in the last few years, we've built a squad now that should be winning," Ellis said to cricket.com.au following the release of the BBL 14 schedule last week.

"I'm really excited at the prospect of getting the first BBL trophy for the Hurricanes. It's something that I think is very attainable for us and it should be a goal," he added.

After finishing fifth last season and missing the finals in BBL 12 with a sixth-place finish, the Hurricanes have made strategic moves to strengthen their squad. The signing of England's T20 World Cup star Chris Jordan for the next two seasons under the league's new multi-year contracting option for overseas players is a significant boost. Additionally, the team has bolstered its local talent pool by adding batter Charlie Wakim and re-signing Mac Wright and fast bowler Iain Carlisle.

One player Ellis is particularly excited about is fellow paceman Riley Meredith, whom he predicts will have a standout season. Meredith has been in top form, showcasing his skills in England's T20 Blast competition for Somerset, where he has claimed 13 wickets in 10 games. His stellar performance included a career-best 4-12 to help Somerset dismantle Middlesex for 78 at Lord's.

Ellis praised Meredith’s progress, saying, "He’s getting that durability factor back, which is something he’s been working towards over a couple of years. He’s doing really well and bowling really fast. Hopefully, we have him for 10 games this year. He’s one that I’ve earmarked to have a big summer."

Ellis also emphasised the importance of retaining Chris Jordan, not just for his on-field prowess but for his leadership and experience off the field. "I put an emphasis not only on his on-field performance, but I really love what he brought off the field. He comes with a wealth of knowledge and a lot of experience, but also an eagerness to help not only the younger guys, but guys like myself or 'Wadey' (Matthew Wade)."

Off the field, the Hurricanes have been buoyed by the potential development of a new stadium in Hobart, which could be ready in five years as part of the Tasmania Devils' introduction as the 19th AFL team. Cricket Tasmania chair David Boon has expressed excitement over the prospect, noting that the proposed 23,000-capacity stadium with a fixed transparent roof could host both daytime and floodlit matches, including the possibility of indoor Test cricket.

Ellis, who is set to join the London Spirit in The Hundred starting July 23, is focused on the immediate future. "Who knows where I'll be in five years, hopefully I get to play there, it’s a really exciting prospect for sport in Tasmania. But for me, I love Bellerive Oval, so I'm excited to be playing our first game there this season on December 21 against Perth Scorchers."

The Hurricanes will kick off their BBL 14 campaign against Melbourne Renegades in Geelong on December 19, followed by their first home game against the Scorchers on December 21.

