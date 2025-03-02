Hindu seers in Mathura, Vrindavan seek ban on Muslims' entry during Holi (Ld)

Mathura, March 2 (IANS) After the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, now Hindu saints and seers have issued a fresh diktat demanding a ban on the entry of Muslims in the famous 'Brij ki Holi' celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The saints also said that a conspiracy is being hatched against Sanatan Dharma and said that there was no need of Muslims in the Holi celebrations in the Braj region and must be 'kept away' from Hindu festivals.

Holi, the festival of colours, has already began in Mathura. The festival of colours is celebrated on a grand scale in the popular Radha Rani temple.

The saints of Mathura said that people from all over the country and the world come to Mathura to witness the Holi celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The saints have also demanded a ban on Muslim vendors in Mathura and Vrindavan, saying that "when Hindus are not allowed to travel to Mecca and Medina then why should they be allowed entry in Hindu festivals like Holi".

Mathura Temple priest Sushil Goswami Nandgaon said that why should Muslims be allowed entry in Hindu festivals, a similar law must be be implemented in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Several Hindu religious leaders in Vrindavan said that when Hindus do not participate in Muslim festivals, then Muslims should also not be part of Hindu festivals.

Dinesh Sharma Falari, a petitioner in the Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shah Idgah Masjid dispute case, wrote a letter with his blood to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and demanded that the entry of Muslims should be banned on Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan.

He alleged that Muslims could “spit” on sweets during the festivities. However, Shahi Idgah Intazamia Committee secretary Tanveer Ahmed, who is the legal representative of the Muslim side in the temple-mosque dispute, said that Holi has always been celebrated with peace.

“Holi in Braj has always been celebrated with love and peace. There has never been any complaint from any community. Even great Krishna devotees like Ras Khan and Taj Bibi, who were Muslims, are revered,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, a Hindutva outfit, based in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan, has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to impose restrictions on participation of the Muslims during the Holi celebrations, saying that they must be kept away from the festival.

The outfit -- Dharam Raksha Sangh -- said that Holi is a festival of love and harmony for the Sanatan community and also opposed involvement of Muslims in selling colours or entering the festivities.

“The recent incidents in Bareilly showed people belonging to the Muslim community threatening the Hindus. We have decided to prohibit the entry of Muslims in Holi celebrations at major pilgrimage sites like Mathura, Vrindavan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Gokul and Dauji,” said Dharam Raksha Sangh’s national president Saurabh Gaur.

“We still perceive a threat from their intentions. They could cause disturbances," Gaur alleged.

Dharam Raksha Sangh’s National Coordinator Acharya Badrish termed Muslims as “separatists and jihadists”.

“The Uttar Pradesh government must enforce a ban similar to restrictions placed on Muslim participation in Garba festivities in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Since they object to colours and ‘gulal, they have no place in our Holi celebrations. They should be kept away and the government must ensure it,” said. Acharya Badrish.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.