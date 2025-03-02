Delhi govt plans four-digit helpline for road, water, sewage complaints

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Delhi government will launch a four-digit phone helpline to address public complaints related to roads, dirty water, or sewage round-the-clock, Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma said on Sunday.

Addressing a party event organised by the Delhi Pradesh Purvanchal Morcha, Verma said that the Delhi government is working 24X7 for the city’s development.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated her determination to fulfil all the promises made to the people with full loyalty and dedication.

She affirmed that it is now the turn of the Delhi government to deliver the goods over the next five years.

In a message on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, “For us, power is a sacred opportunity given by the people, through which we can work for public welfare and Antyodaya.”

“Giving top priority to public welfare, our government made it clear with the swearing-in that every step of the double engine government will be committed to public service. We are determined to fulfil all the promises made to the people of Delhi with full loyalty and dedication, under the leadership of our guide, Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji,” she said in her post.

Her remarks came on the eve of her media briefing in the Assembly premises on Monday to announce a major decision of her new Cabinet.

The Assembly is also likely to discuss issues related to the CAG reports tabled over the previous AAP government’s performance in the health sector and its excise policy.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday that Cleaning of the Yamuna and organising Chhath Puja there are the party’s next goal.

He was speaking at a programme to thank Purvanchal residents for their support in the elections and to celebrate the formation of the BJP government in Delhi after 27 years.

The event was also attended by Chief Minister Gupta, Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Verma, Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravindra Indraj Singh, and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari.

Sachdeva stated that the organisation and the BJP government will work together to make Delhi the most beautiful city in the world.

Chief Minister Gupta once again expressed her gratitude to the people of Delhi, especially the workers and voters from Purvanchal.

